OM Actualités

Mercato : L’OM avait un accord, le joueur a dit non !

Par Rayane Benmokrane - Publié le - Mis à jour le
Pablo LONGORIA (president Marseille OM) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lille and Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on May 20, 2023 in Lille, France. (Photo by Philippe Lecoeur/FEP/Icon Sport)

L’OM avait un accord avec l’AS Roma pour l’arrivée de Nicola Zalewski. Le Polonais a refusé de rejoindre les Marseillais ! 

 

 

L’OM voulait récupérer le milieu gauche Nicola Zalewski auprès de l’AS Roma. Le joueur a refusé de rejoindre l’OM alors que les deux clubs avaient trouvé un accord autour de 6/7M€.

 

 

L’OM a besoin de se renforcer cet hiver. Le club aurait coché le nom du milieu gauche Nicola Zalewski, en manque de temps de jeu à l’AS Roma. D’après les informations du journaliste italien Di Marzio, le Polonais privilégierait une signature à l’Inter Milan, en Serie A. Un coup dur pour l’OM alors qu’un accord était annoncé ces derniers jours… Fabrizio Romano confirme ce mercredi : le joueur devrait bien signer à l’Inter.

 

