Mercato : L’OM avait un accord, le joueur a dit non !

L’OM avait un accord avec l’AS Roma pour l’arrivée de Nicola Zalewski. Le Polonais a refusé de rejoindre les Marseillais !

⚫️🔵🇵🇱 Nicola Zalewski, keen on joining Inter after he rejected the proposal from Olympique Marseille.

Talks ongoing to sign new deal at AS Roma and then join Inter on loan with buy option clause around €6/7m.

🚨❌ OM and Roma agreed on €6m package deal but Zalewski said no. pic.twitter.com/QCBITLE1DK

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025