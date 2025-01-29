Mercato : L’OM avait un accord, le joueur a dit non !

L’OM avait un accord avec l’AS Roma pour l’arrivée de Nicola Zalewski. Le Polonais a refusé de rejoindre les Marseillais !
L’OM voulait récupérer le milieu gauche Nicola Zalewski auprès de l’AS Roma. Le joueur a refusé de rejoindre l’OM alors que les deux clubs avaient trouvé un accord autour de 6/7M€.
⚫️🔵🇵🇱 Nicola Zalewski, keen on joining Inter after he rejected the proposal from Olympique Marseille.
Talks ongoing to sign new deal at AS Roma and then join Inter on loan with buy option clause around €6/7m.
🚨❌ OM and Roma agreed on €6m package deal but Zalewski said no. pic.twitter.com/QCBITLE1DK
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025
L’OM a besoin de se renforcer cet hiver. Le club aurait coché le nom du milieu gauche Nicola Zalewski, en manque de temps de jeu à l’AS Roma. D’après les informations du journaliste italien Di Marzio, le Polonais privilégierait une signature à l’Inter Milan, en Serie A. Un coup dur pour l’OM alors qu’un accord était annoncé ces derniers jours… Fabrizio Romano confirme ce mercredi : le joueur devrait bien signer à l’Inter.
A LIRE AUSSI : Mercato OM : c’est réglé pour Brassier ?
🚨🇵🇱 Inter are working on loan deal with buy option clause for Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma to replace Tajon Buchanan who’s joining Villarreal.
Potential buy clause would be around €6/7m, decision now up to AS Roma.
🚫 Deal currently not advancing with Olympique Marseille. pic.twitter.com/Hndw1o8nUk
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025