Mercato ! L’OM fait une nouvelle offre à Arsenal pour Nketiah ! (pourparlers en cours)

🚨 EXCL: Marseille make improved offer to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal. New bid (nearing €20m) similar to previous but closer to formula #AFC want. Likely to be deemed unrealistic but talks ongoing + 5yr contract agreed; 25yo keen on #OM @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/f8PPsvXm1q

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 30, 2024