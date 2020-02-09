Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / Alvaro super saiyan, Kaka se prend un petit pont, Benzema dépasse CR7… Les buzz foot de ce dimanche !
Buzz Publié le - Mis à jour le - Par

Alvaro super saiyan, Kaka se prend un petit pont, Benzema dépasse CR7… Les buzz foot de ce dimanche !

.
Info Chrono
Top articles de la semaine
Replayil y a 1 heure
Vente OM : « Je pense que McCourt va vendre le club, et très vite ! »
Replaypublié le 08/02
Pour Ménès « l’OM, cela commence quand même à être très sérieux… »
Replayil y a 20 min
OM: Villas Boas répond à Jean-Michel Aulas et cite le PSG !
Replaypublié le 08/02
Jean-Michel Aulas s’en prend (encore) à l’OM !
OM Infopublié le 04/02
OM : Face à l’ASSE, Villas-Boas confirme un absent et a tranché concernant Benedetto !
OM Infopublié le 04/02
ASSE – OM : Vers un forfait important ? (côté olympien)

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose ses buzz foot ! Au menu ce dimanche : Alvaro en mode DBZ, Kaka se prend un petit pont et Benzema dépasse le record de CR7…

 

LE GUERRIER ALVARO

KAKA SE PREND UN PETIT PONT 

BENZEMA DEPASSE CR7

UN ENFANT INFILTRE LA PELOUSE DU GOODISON PARK

     
    App store Play store Twitter Pinterest Dailymotion Youtube
    TOUT SUR L'OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE AVEC FCM !

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est le site pour tout savoir de l'OM. En temps réel, 7 jours sur 7, la rédaction vous informe de tous les échos autour du seul club français vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions. Tous les matches de l'OM sont décortiqués (Live, Débrief à chaud, Notes des joueurs, émission) et le mercato scruté en permanence pour que vous ne ratiez rien ! Sans oublier des dossiers et interviews exclusives sur l'Olympique de Marseille.

    LA BOUTIQUE FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est aussi une boutique remplie de tee-shirs et sweatshirts aux couleurs des idoles de l'histoire du club. Ravanelli, Bielsa, Francescoli etc, ils vous attendent tous !

     
    RÉDACTION FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE
    MERCATO
    VIDÉOS
     
    @ MFC MEDIA - 2000-2020 - tous droits réservés

    Football Club de Marseille est inscrit à la Cnil – n° 1653823