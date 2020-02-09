Alvaro super saiyan, Kaka se prend un petit pont, Benzema dépasse CR7… Les buzz foot de ce dimanche !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose ses buzz foot ! Au menu ce dimanche : Alvaro en mode DBZ, Kaka se prend un petit pont et Benzema dépasse le record de CR7…
LE GUERRIER ALVARO
Bonne nuit😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/muUzpSLQ7A
— Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) February 8, 2020
KAKA SE PREND UN PETIT PONT
2 Goals, 2 assists & yes I got nutmegged 🤷🏻♂ – great day in London. @adidasUK #Predator pic.twitter.com/JursyGf39D
— Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020
BENZEMA DEPASSE CR7
✨ RECORD ! Karim Benzema (132) est devenu le meilleur passeur de l’histoire du Real Madrid, dépassant ainsi Cristiano Ronaldo (131). pic.twitter.com/ansnh8ZJCL
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 9, 2020
UN ENFANT INFILTRE LA PELOUSE DU GOODISON PARK
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave his shirt to the youngest pitch invader Goodison Park had ever seen after Everton’s win 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kqYqgnpchf
— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2020