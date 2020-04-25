Ça ne va plus entre Mbappé et le PSG, le rap de Depay, un retour de Neymar au Barça impossible? Les buzz foot du jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose ses buzz foot ! Ce samedi au menu : Des tensions entre le PSG et Mbappé, le rap de Depay, un retour de Neymar au Barça…

Le Français et son entourage n’ont pas apprécié les dernières informations le concernant qui ont fuité dans la presse. (AS) pic.twitter.com/GKUdet1Cys

Asked @Memphis to freestyle—and he mixed English and Dutch to pay tribute to @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/Zep09uNTnN

On this day in 1947, a legend was born ✨

Johan Cruyff – gone but never forgotten ❤ pic.twitter.com/xIxxjrL1rk

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 25, 2020