Ça ne va plus entre Mbappé et le PSG, le rap de Depay, un retour de Neymar au Barça impossible? Les buzz foot du jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose ses buzz foot ! Ce samedi au menu : Des tensions entre le PSG et Mbappé, le rap de Depay, un retour de Neymar au Barça…
Mbappé et le PSG, ça ne va plus…
La relation entre le PSG et Kylian Mbappé « ne tient qu’à un fil ».
Le Français et son entourage n’ont pas apprécié les dernières informations le concernant qui ont fuité dans la presse.
(AS)
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 25, 2020
LE RAP DE MEMPHIS DEPAY
Asked @Memphis to freestyle—and he mixed English and Dutch to pay tribute to @VirgilvDijk
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2020
CRUYFF AURAIT EU 73 ANS AUJOURD’HUI…
On this day in 1947, a legend was born ✨
Johan Cruyff – gone but never forgotten ❤
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 25, 2020
UN RETOUR DE NEYMAR AU BARCA, IMPOSSIBLE?
[#Décla🗣] Javier Tebas sur un éventuel retour de Neymar à Barcelone 💬 : « Le club n'a pas les capacités de le signer. Maintenant, c'est impossible. »
(@diarioas) pic.twitter.com/xo1tAh0Q0c
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) April 25, 2020