Coronavirus : Des nouvelles de Mendy, les joueurs de Gremio ne prennent pas de risque, Garay contaminé… Les buzz foot de ce dimanche !

Un buzz foot un peu particulier ce dimanche avec forcément beaucoup d’infos autour du coronavirus… Garay contaminé, Mendy donne de ses nouvelles et les joueurs de Grêmio ne prennent aucun risque !
LES JOUEURS DE GREMIO NE PRENNENT AUCUN RISQUE
The Grêmio players didn’t take any risks with the coronavirus before their game this weekend 😷🦠 pic.twitter.com/ttbm6C2yY1
— 433 (@433) March 15, 2020
GARAY, CONTAMINÉ PAR LE CORONAVIRUS
BREAKING: Valencia’s Ezequiel Garay is the first La Liga player to test positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WOhy3HGFX6
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2020
BENJAMIN MENDY DONNE DE SES NOUVELLES
Coronavirus, Man City : Benjamin Mendy réagit à son test négatif https://t.co/qL4bMYzheE
— Foot Mercato (@footmercato) March 14, 2020
DEMENTI DE MARCA, CR7 N’A PAS TRANSOFMRER SES HOTELS EN HOPITAUX
Marca qui annonçait hier soir que les hôtels de Cristiano Ronaldo au Portugal allaient se transformer en hôpitaux gratuits, vient de supprimer son article. C’était apparemment une Fake News. ❌ pic.twitter.com/Gv2ecg7OLm
— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) March 15, 2020