La célébration de Thuram, première recrue pour Icardi, la danse de Douglas Costa… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Ce dimanche au menu : La célébration de Thuram, première recrue pour Icardi, la danse de Douglas Costa…
LA CELEBRATION DE MARCUS THURAM
La célébration de Marcus Thuram ✊🏿
📸 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/yPJA4oVtW7
LA SIGNATURE D’ICARDI
🔴 OFFICIEL ! Mauro Icardi signe définitivement jusqu’en 2024 au PSG.
Montant du transfert : environ 50 M€ + 8 M€ de bonus. pic.twitter.com/he7KZWgOg8
MESSI SUR L’APRES CORONAVIRUS
Lionel Messi on football post-coronavirus 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9SbpUAYnBw
LA DANSE DE DOUGLAS COSTA
[#Video🎞] Douglas Costa 😂
(https://t.co/JFvSDgXFIf) pic.twitter.com/lyPXfIq0nc
