Le beau-père de Neymar, Pogba continue son skills challenge, l’incroyable prix d’Harry Kane… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

Les buzz foot, c’est tous les soirs à 21h30 sur FCM ! Ce dimanche au menu : Le beau-père de Neymar, Pogba continue son skills challenge, l’incroyable prix d’Harry Kane…
LA PHOTO DE LA MERE DE NEYMAR AVEC SON NOUVEAU COMPAGNON FAIT SCANDALE
📸 – Waking up to find out that Neymar (28) has a new stepdad (22) who is now happily in love with Neymar’s mother (52) while her ex-husband (55) shows his happiness for them underneith their Instagram post.
Brazil is quite a fascinating country. pic.twitter.com/mUk2Nj9hNe
— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 12, 2020
HUMILIATION EN FUTSAL
Il lui a infligé l’humiliation qu’il tentait de lui mettre. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Pp5SOnPooD
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 12, 2020
HARRY KANE VAUDRAIT PLUS DE 200M€ SELON LES SPURS
Daniel Levy is open to Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Manchester United in a £200m deal due to financial worries, according to reports in this morning’s papers 📰
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2020
L’INCROYABLE PANIER DE POGBA
This is ridiculous from Paul Pogba… 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hxw2NCHGFA
— EPL Bible (@EPLBible) April 12, 2020