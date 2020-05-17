Le coup de gueule de Falcao, Lacazette prend du gaz hilarant, le tifo de Cologne… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

Comme tous les soirs à 21h30, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Au menu ce dimanche : Le coup de gueule de Falcao, Lacazette prend du gaz hilarant et le tifo de Mainz !
COUP DE GUEULE DE FALCAO APRES LA REPRISE DE LA BUNDESLIGA
Falcao : « Existe-t-il une raison technique pour que l’on n’autorise pas les embrassades après les buts ? On est en contact permanent pendant tout le match. Sur un corner, les défenseurs sont sur toi ! Ils sont tous ensemble dans les murs. » (Twitter) pic.twitter.com/eRUBzskXYd
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 17, 2020
LACAZETTE PREND DU GAZ HILARANT
Alexandre Lacazette pictured inhaling ‘hippy crack’ again despite previous Arsenal warninghttps://t.co/q2x6eUIuzu pic.twitter.com/06NJMjWthh
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 16, 2020
COLOGNE A FAIT UN TIFO AVEC DES MAILLOTS !
FC Koln made a tifo out of shirts ahead of their return game vs. Mainz 🙌 pic.twitter.com/991aQxGndB
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 17, 2020
DEPAY PREPARE SON RETOUR !
I felt it in my heart to leave y’all with this message today!
Watch the full video on my Instagram.
#YKTALK #WalkInFaithNotBySight
👉🏽🤴🏽👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/aOGIvoBbnb
— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) May 17, 2020