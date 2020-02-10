L’énorme boulette d’un gardien, le but gag lyonnais, un derby fou à Milan et une marionnette géante de CR7… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !

L’inattention d’un gardien de but, le CSC de Marcal, le derby de Milan complètement dingue et CR7 en marionnette… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !
Un gardien en balade !
Quand un gardien oublie de jouer au football…
Quand ton gardien va faire une balade 😭😂pic.twitter.com/2xcy17En9R
Le but gag lyonnais !
Le défenseur Marcal a été auteur d’un CSC ridicule face au PSG ce dimanche soir…
Mais quelle frappe de Marçal contre son camp😂 pic.twitter.com/st56FSlW66
Derby fou à Milan !
Le derby de Milan a été remporté par l’Inter 4-2 dans un scénario incroyable…
⚽️ FT: Inter 4-2 Milan | Inter came from two goals down to clinch a stunning comeback and beat rivals AC Milan 4-2 in a thrilling derby at the San Siro.
In the hunt for the Scudetto, Antonio Conte’s side knew they could draw level with Juventus at the summit with three points. pic.twitter.com/hdaVXMXYFr
La marionnette géante de CR7 !
La star portugaise de la Juventus a été honoré en Italie…
[#WTF🤯] La marionnette géante de Crisitano Ronaldo dans un carnaval à Viareggio, en Italie. 😄 👌
📽 @Deborahpiacpic.twitter.com/yKDaxDlYZa
