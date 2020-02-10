Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / L’énorme boulette d’un gardien, le but gag lyonnais, un derby fou à Milan et une marionnette géante de CR7… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !
Buzz

L’énorme boulette d’un gardien, le but gag lyonnais, un derby fou à Milan et une marionnette géante de CR7… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !

.
L’inattention d’un gardien de but, le CSC de Marcal, le derby de Milan complètement dingue et CR7 en marionnette… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !

 

 

Un gardien en balade !

Quand un gardien oublie de jouer au football…

Le but gag lyonnais !

Le défenseur Marcal a été auteur d’un CSC ridicule face au PSG ce dimanche soir…

Derby fou à Milan !

Le derby de Milan a été remporté par l’Inter 4-2 dans un scénario incroyable…

 

La marionnette géante de CR7 !

La star portugaise de la Juventus a été honoré en Italie…

 

     
