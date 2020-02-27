L’exploit de Lyon, Guardiola domine Zidane et Ronaldo recale un fan… Les buzz foot de ce jeudi !

Lyon bat la Juve, City dompte le Real, et Ronaldo qui repousse en fan… Les buzz foot de ce jeudi !
L’exploit de Lyon !
Lyon bat la Juve 1-0 grâce à Lucas Tousart…
#OLJuve Le but de Tousart en images : pic.twitter.com/c30TxpTYRg
— Miki Kangoo (@KarlCosio) February 26, 2020
Guardiola domine Zidane !
City s’est imposé contre le Real Madrid 2-1 à Bernabeu…
Wow, Real Madrid stunned by Man City 2-1 in the Bernabeu. Vinicius was amazing in this game creating the opening goal but City were the better team throughout and deservingly scored twice in the 2nd half. Madrid losing Ramos for the second leg is huge. #RealMadrid #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/SfOpxwAQDm
— michael bosque (@michaelbosque2) February 26, 2020
Ronaldo recale un fan !
Un fan du portugais a tenté de prendre une photo mais ce dernier a refusé…
Ce qu’on a pas vu à la TV du supporter entré sur la pelouse hier à la fin de Lyon – Juventus 😳
(📽 @BoumeSama)pic.twitter.com/H5lI5YvEhD
— La Minute Football (@minutefootball) February 27, 2020