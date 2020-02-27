Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / L’exploit de Lyon, Guardiola domine Zidane et Ronaldo recale un fan… Les buzz foot de ce jeudi !
L’exploit de Lyon, Guardiola domine Zidane et Ronaldo recale un fan… Les buzz foot de ce jeudi !

Lyon bat la Juve, City dompte le Real, et Ronaldo qui repousse en fan… Les buzz foot de ce jeudi !

 

L’exploit de Lyon !

Lyon bat la Juve 1-0 grâce à Lucas Tousart…

Guardiola domine Zidane !

City s’est imposé contre le Real Madrid 2-1 à Bernabeu…

Ronaldo recale un fan !

Un fan du portugais a tenté de prendre une photo mais ce dernier a refusé…

 

     
