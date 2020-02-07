Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / Nouveau titre pour Klopp, nouvelle coupe pour Mourinho, coup de tonnerre au Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !
Nouveau titre pour Klopp, nouvelle coupe pour Mourinho, coup de tonnerre au Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Nouvelle coupe de cheveux pour Mourinho, Klopp entraîneur du mois en PL, Letang quitte le Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot FCM comme tous les soirs à 21h30 !

 

 

KLOPP, MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR DU MOIS EN PREMIER LEAGUE

LETANG N’EST PLUS LE PRESIDENT DE RENNES

Nouvelle coupe pour THE SPECIAL ONE

LE BARCA ET LE REAL ÉLIMINÉS DE LA COPA DEL REY…

     
