Nouveau titre pour Klopp, nouvelle coupe pour Mourinho, coup de tonnerre au Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Nouvelle coupe de cheveux pour Mourinho, Klopp entraîneur du mois en PL, Letang quitte le Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot FCM comme tous les soirs à 21h30 !
KLOPP, MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR DU MOIS EN PREMIER LEAGUE
😍 BOSS 😍
Jürgen Klopp has been named as the @premierleague‘s Manager of the Month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/orzj152nMo
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2020
LETANG N’EST PLUS LE PRESIDENT DE RENNES
[COMMUNIQUÉ OFFICIEL]
➡ https://t.co/bP884S1uFN pic.twitter.com/VG7FG1cXeT
— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) February 7, 2020
Nouvelle coupe pour THE SPECIAL ONE
Welcome to Team Bald, Jose Mourinho 🙌👀 pic.twitter.com/p20rXDiBu4
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 7, 2020
LE BARCA ET LE REAL ÉLIMINÉS DE LA COPA DEL REY…
On the same day. pic.twitter.com/ViaGW0zJGt
— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2020