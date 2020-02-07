Nouveau titre pour Klopp, nouvelle coupe pour Mourinho, coup de tonnerre au Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Nouvelle coupe de cheveux pour Mourinho, Klopp entraîneur du mois en PL, Letang quitte le Stade Rennais… Les buzz foot FCM comme tous les soirs à 21h30 !

😍 BOSS 😍

Jürgen Klopp has been named as the @premierleague‘s Manager of the Month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/orzj152nMo

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2020