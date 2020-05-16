OM – Atletico Madrid c’était il y a 2 ans ! Reprise du football en Allemagne et l’insulte de Todibo à Haaland… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose ses buzz foot ! Au menu ce samedi : OM – Atletico Madrid c’était il y a 2 ans ! Reprise du football en Allemagne et l’insulte de Todibo à Haaland.

No fans = we hear everything. Jean-Clair Todibo to Erling Braut Haaland moments before the Norwegian scored: “Go **** your grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/3Xy1il6HH5

— Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 16, 2020