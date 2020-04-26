Rami fait du Rami avec Thauvin en LIVE, Aguero sur FIFA 20, Onana scelle son avenir… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

FCM vous propose ses buzz foot, comme tous les soirs à 21H30. Ce dimanche au menu : Rami ne comprend pas le Russe, Onana évoque son avenir, Aguero sur FIFA20…
ONANA SCELLE SON AVENIR !
André Onana just posted this on his Instagram story.
Pretty sure this can only mean one thing..
Thanks for everything, André 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/IXJ2Uqf2RS
— Rick (@TheCruyffWay) April 24, 2020
FIFA 2020, TRES REALISTE AVEC AGUERO
Quand FIFA est très réaliste. 😅 pic.twitter.com/n5KdiOwZYI
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 26, 2020
RAMI FAIT DU RAMI EN LIVE AVEC THAUVIN !
[#L1🇫🇷] Cet échange exceptionnel entre Thauvin et Rami 😂 😭
– Et vous, ça se passe comment en Russie ?
– Je sais pas je comprends rien
📽 IG : flotovpic.twitter.com/jwT0AHO5Ee
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) April 26, 2020
PAS DE BAISSE DE SALAIRES A CHELSEA MAIS LE CLUB DEMANDE AUX JOUEURS DE FAIRE DES DONS
Chelsea say first-team players will not be taking wage cuts following discussions amid the coronavirus crisis but have been asked to support charities instead.
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 25, 2020