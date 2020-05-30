Remise de coupe un peu étrange, le missile de Payet en 2016, Liverpool souhaite un bon anniversaire à Gerrard… Les buzz foot du jour !

Les buzz foot, c’est tous les soirs sur FCM ! Au menu ce samedi : Remise de coupe un peu étrange, le missile de Payet en 2016, Liverpool souhaite un bon anniversaire à Gerrard…
LES JOUEURS DE LIVERPOOL SOUHAITENT UN BON ANNIVERSAIRE A GERRARD
The Liverpool squad sang Happy Birthday for club legend Steven Gerrard 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/apc2w2imzC
— 433 (@433) May 30, 2020
L’INCROYABLE CARTE FUT TOTSSF DE BEN YEDDER !
How many broken controllers with this one ? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6dXi3Sk2eU
— Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) May 29, 2020
LE MISSILE DE PAYET EN 2016
— Dimitri Payet (@dimpayet17) May 30, 2020
REMISE DE COUPE UN PEU SPECIALE…
Socially-distanced trophy lifts in empty stadiums are just weird 🤨pic.twitter.com/s6ERFdtFuC
— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2020