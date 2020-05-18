Un autre championnat s’arrête, une belle combinaison et un Pogba signe en France… Les buzz foot de ce lundi !

Comme tous les soirs à 21h30, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Au menu ce lundi: Le championnat écossais d’arrête, jolie mouvement et Florentin Pogba signe en France !
Un autre championnat s’arrête
L’écosse met un terme à son championnat
[#ScottishPremiership🏴] 🔴 OFFICIEL !
Le championnat 2019-2020 d’Ecosse s’arrête ! Le Celtic est champion ! pic.twitter.com/nYpLgGiWHZ
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) May 18, 2020
une belle combinaison
Jolie mouvement en Futsal
Superbe combinaison 💫pic.twitter.com/sLV51oculg
— BeFoot (@_BeFoot) May 18, 2020
un Pogba signe en France
Florentin Pogba s’engage avec Sochaux.
OFFICIEL ! Florentin Pogba signe pour 3 ans à Sochaux ! pic.twitter.com/1Hmhyj7suM
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 18, 2020