Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend son cri à son fils, le don de Salah… Les buzz foot du jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Au menu ce samedi : Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend à son fils à faire son cri et Salah fait un don de nourriture !
Un panier digne de Zlatan Ibrahimovic !
Zlatan approves 🥋🤸♀️
🎥 @jonseydunks pic.twitter.com/jsZKmwgJ7E
— 433 (@433) April 18, 2020
Salah a fait un énorme don de nourriture en Egype pour aider les familles !
Mohamed Salah has donated ‘thousands of tonnes’ of food to his hometown of Nagrig in Egypt to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, per @EgyIndependent 👏 pic.twitter.com/9AfjC6XsCg
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2020
Buffon et Chiellini continuent l’aventure à la Juventus pour encore un an !
Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini are ready to extend their contracts with Juventus until June 2021. 🇮🇹 #Juve #SerieA
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2020
CR7 apprend le SUUUU à son fils !
L’apprentissage du SIUUUUUUUU dès le plus jeune âge. 😄❤️
🎥 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1lm4yFajg3
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 18, 2020