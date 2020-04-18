Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend son cri à son fils, le don de Salah… Les buzz foot du jour !

Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Au menu ce samedi : Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend à son fils à faire son cri et Salah fait un don de nourriture !

Mohamed Salah has donated ‘thousands of tonnes’ of food to his hometown of Nagrig in Egypt to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, per @EgyIndependent 👏 pic.twitter.com/9AfjC6XsCg

— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2020