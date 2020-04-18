Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend son cri à son fils, le don de Salah… Les buzz foot du jour !
Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend son cri à son fils, le don de Salah… Les buzz foot du jour !

.
Comme tous les soirs, FCM vous propose les buzz foot du jour ! Au menu ce samedi : Un but à la Zlatan, CR7 apprend à son fils à faire son cri et Salah fait un don de nourriture ! 

 

Un panier digne de Zlatan Ibrahimovic !

Salah a fait un énorme don de nourriture en Egype pour aider les familles !

Buffon et Chiellini continuent l’aventure à la Juventus pour encore un an !

CR7 apprend le SUUUU à son fils !

     
