Un jeune de Chelsea en feu, le PSG désinfecte son stade à cause du coronavirus, le coup de gueule de Balotelli… Les Buzz Foot du jour !

Un jeune de Chelsea en feu, le Parc des Princes désinfecté et le coup de gueule de Balotelli… Les buzz foot FCM !
DEUX FOIS MAN OF THE MATCH SUR DEUX RENCONTRES !
—Two games
—Two wins
—Two man of the match awards
—First Premier League start@billygilmourrr is having himself a WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AIq05Izp5r
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2020
LE PARC DES PRINCES DÉSINFECTÉ
Le PSG a fait vaporiser le Parc des Princes ! https://t.co/OmfsKayTd4
— Foot Mercato (@footmercato) March 8, 2020
LE COUP DE GUEULE DE BALOTELLI
Mario Balotelli sur Instagram, sur le maintien des matches de Serie A :
« Et pourquoi tout ça ? Pour divertir quelqu’un ? Ou pour ne pas faire perdre d’argent ? Arrêtez de rigoler, reprenez-vous ! On ne rigole pas avec la santé. » pic.twitter.com/l7ntytOnAY
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) March 8, 2020
Le but impossible à rater…
Which friend is allergic to goals ⁉️🤮
🎥 IG: https://t.co/pq3CHuEIG4_official pic.twitter.com/J5phBYVIFI
— 433 (@433) March 8, 2020