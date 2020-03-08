Un jeune de Chelsea en feu, le PSG désinfecte son stade à cause du coronavirus, le coup de gueule de Balotelli… Les Buzz Foot du jour !

Un jeune de Chelsea en feu, le Parc des Princes désinfecté et le coup de gueule de Balotelli… Les buzz foot FCM !

—Two games

—Two wins

—Two man of the match awards

—First Premier League start@billygilmourrr is having himself a WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AIq05Izp5r

— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2020