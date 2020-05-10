Une cabine de désinfection à Besiktas, un mini Messi, des stades de football version Minecraft… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

Les buzz foot, c’est tous les soirs sur FCM ! Ce dimanche au menu : Une cabine de désinfection à Besiktas, un mini Messi, les Stades de football version Minecraft…
LA REPRISE SE DESSINE EN TURQUIE
La cabine de désinfection à l’entrée du centre d’entraînement du Besiktas. 🚿
📸 @Besiktas pic.twitter.com/amu8Utv65p
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 10, 2020
MOMENT DETENTE AU BOULOT
Quand tu te transformes en Ronaldinho au boulot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y64Wtog4P1
— Vines Foot (@vinesfoot) May 9, 2020
LE MINI MESSI, JUSQUE DANS LES MIMIQUES !
[#Vidéo] Il imite parfaitement Leo Messi 😂
(La main dans les cheveux c’est exactement ça 😄)
📽 IG : abulais_1pic.twitter.com/JhGI6EfPja
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) May 10, 2020
LES STADES VERSION MINECRAFT… QUEL TRAVAIL !
Recreating football stadiums in Minecraft 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/pjgt3iHInL
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2020