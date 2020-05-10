Accueil / OM Info / Buzz / Une cabine de désinfection à Besiktas, un mini Messi, des stades de football version Minecraft… Les buzz foot de ce jour !
Publié le

Une cabine de désinfection à Besiktas, un mini Messi, des stades de football version Minecraft… Les buzz foot de ce jour !

.
Info Chrono
Les buzz foot, c’est tous les soirs sur FCM ! Ce dimanche au menu : Une cabine de désinfection à Besiktas, un mini Messi, les Stades de football version Minecraft… 

 

 

LA REPRISE SE DESSINE EN TURQUIE

MOMENT DETENTE AU BOULOT

LE MINI MESSI, JUSQUE DANS LES MIMIQUES !


LES STADES VERSION MINECRAFT… QUEL TRAVAIL !

     
