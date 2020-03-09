Ex OM : Jordan Ayew fait encore parler de lui (en bien) !

Jordan Ayew est devenu le buteur de Crytal palace cette saison. L’attaquant formé à l’OM a encore marqué le seul but du match face à Watford samedi…

Jordan Ayew s’est offert son 8e but de la saison samedi. L’attaquant né à Marseille a marqué l’unique but du match face à Watford, d’une superbe frappe.

Le petit frère d’André, s’est aussi illustré en fin de match au moment ou il fallait coserver le score avec son compère Zaha…



Just so enjoyable to put that awful club back right into the relegation places

Jordan Ayew again is the match winner, how many times has he done this. My POTY

Enjoy this 94th minute stuff from Jordan and Ben, really helped the LH enjoyment of beating that lot #cpfc pic.twitter.com/dPRWWIs9iu

