Ex OM : Jordan Ayew fait encore parler de lui (en bien) !

22nd February 2020; Selhurst Park, London, England; English Premier League Football, Crystal Palace versus Newcastle United; Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace reacting disappointed after his shot goes wide Photo by Icon Sport - Jordan AYEW - Selhurst Park - Londres (Angleterre)

Jordan Ayew est devenu le buteur de Crytal palace cette saison. L’attaquant formé à l’OM a encore marqué le seul but du match face à Watford samedi…

 

Jordan Ayew s’est offert son 8e but de la saison samedi. L’attaquant né à Marseille a marqué l’unique but du match face à Watford, d’une superbe frappe. 

 

 

Le petit frère d’André, s’est aussi illustré en fin de match au moment ou il fallait coserver le score avec son compère Zaha…
 


 

     
