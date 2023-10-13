PUBLICITÉ
Internationaux OM : Défaite mais du temps de jeu pour Soglo !
Internationaux OM : Défaite mais du temps de jeu pour Soglo !

Publié le - Mis à jour le
La trêve internationale a débuté par un match opposant la Roumanie U20 à l’Angleterre U20 d’Emran Soglo ce jeudi. Ce dernier est entré en jeu en fin de match, le score était déjà acquis pour les roumains. 

 

Huit joueurs de l’OM ont rejoint leur sélection. Clauss, Mbemba, Ounahi, Harit, Soglo, Murillo, Ndiaye et Sarr. Emran Soglo est entré à la 79 minute hier soir face à la Roumanie, qui s’est imposée 2-0 face à l’Angleterre U20. Les buteurs de cette rencontre sont Cristian Mihai
Cristian Mihai et Atanas Trica (sp). Aujourd’hui Clauss, Mbemba et Murillo doivent jouer…

A lire : Mercato OM : Un ancien joueur du club pour remplacer Ribalta ?

 

 

Jeudi 12 octobre

EMRAN SOGLO (11 minutes, entré à la 79′)
Roumanie 2-0 Angleterre (U20)
Euro Elite League – 17 heures à Bucarest

Vendredi 13 octobre

JONATHAN CLAUSS
Pays-Bas – France
Qualifications Euro 2024 – 20h45 à Amsterdam

CHANCEL MBEMBA
RD Congo – Nouvelle Zélande
Amical – 18 heures à Alicante

AMIR MURILLO
Panama – Curaçao
Ligue des Nations Concacaf – 23h à Curaçao

Samedi 14 octobre

AMINE HARIT ET AZZEDINE OUNAHI
Côte d’Ivoire – Maroc
Amical

Lundi 16 octobre

ILIMAN NDIAYE ET ISMAILA SARR
Cameroun – Sénégal
Amical –  à Lens

 

Mardi 17 octobre

JONATHAN CLAUSS
France – Ecosse
Amical – 21 heures à la Decathlon Arena

AMINE HARIT ET AZZEDINE OUNAHI
Maroc – Libéria
Eliminatoires CAN 2024 –  à Agadir

CHANCEL MBEMBA
RD Congo – Angola
Amical – à Lisbonne

AMIR MURILLO
Panama – Guatemala
Ligue des Nations Concacaf – à Panama

EMRAN SOGLO
Angleterre – Portugal
Euro Elite League – 19 heures à Milton Keynes

