Internationaux OM : Défaite mais du temps de jeu pour Soglo !

La trêve internationale a débuté par un match opposant la Roumanie U20 à l’Angleterre U20 d’Emran Soglo ce jeudi. Ce dernier est entré en jeu en fin de match, le score était déjà acquis pour les roumains.
Huit joueurs de l’OM ont rejoint leur sélection. Clauss, Mbemba, Ounahi, Harit, Soglo, Murillo, Ndiaye et Sarr. Emran Soglo est entré à la 79 minute hier soir face à la Roumanie, qui s’est imposée 2-0 face à l’Angleterre U20. Les buteurs de cette rencontre sont Cristian Mihai
Cristian Mihai et Atanas Trica (sp). Aujourd’hui Clauss, Mbemba et Murillo doivent jouer…
U20 | 🇷🇴 ROMANIA 1-0 ENGLAND 🏴
Banger from Cristian Mihai 🇷🇴 (CM, 2004, UTA Arad) to open the score against England! Curelea’s side started quite well this game, and we are far from the humiliations suffered by the former U20s.
2-0 now!pic.twitter.com/WhAdLy0awz
U20 | 🇷🇴 ROMANIA 2-0 ENGLAND 🏴
Atanas Trica 🇷🇴 (CF, 2004, Univ. Craiova) converted the penalty won by Alex Musi, who was also involved in the first goal.
What a start from our U20s!pic.twitter.com/eSaXBKM70u https://t.co/OxvqQsQLcc
Jeudi 12 octobre
EMRAN SOGLO (11 minutes, entré à la 79′)
Roumanie 2-0 Angleterre (U20)
Euro Elite League – 17 heures à Bucarest
Vendredi 13 octobre
JONATHAN CLAUSS
Pays-Bas – France
Qualifications Euro 2024 – 20h45 à Amsterdam
CHANCEL MBEMBA
RD Congo – Nouvelle Zélande
Amical – 18 heures à Alicante
AMIR MURILLO
Panama – Curaçao
Ligue des Nations Concacaf – 23h à Curaçao
Samedi 14 octobre
AMINE HARIT ET AZZEDINE OUNAHI
Côte d’Ivoire – Maroc
Amical
Lundi 16 octobre
ILIMAN NDIAYE ET ISMAILA SARR
Cameroun – Sénégal
Amical – à Lens
Mardi 17 octobre
JONATHAN CLAUSS
France – Ecosse
Amical – 21 heures à la Decathlon Arena
AMINE HARIT ET AZZEDINE OUNAHI
Maroc – Libéria
Eliminatoires CAN 2024 – à Agadir
CHANCEL MBEMBA
RD Congo – Angola
Amical – à Lisbonne
AMIR MURILLO
Panama – Guatemala
Ligue des Nations Concacaf – à Panama
EMRAN SOGLO
Angleterre – Portugal
Euro Elite League – 19 heures à Milton Keynes