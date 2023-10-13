Internationaux OM : Défaite mais du temps de jeu pour Soglo !

La trêve internationale a débuté par un match opposant la Roumanie U20 à l’Angleterre U20 d’Emran Soglo ce jeudi. Ce dernier est entré en jeu en fin de match, le score était déjà acquis pour les roumains.

Huit joueurs de l’OM ont rejoint leur sélection. Clauss, Mbemba, Ounahi, Harit, Soglo, Murillo, Ndiaye et Sarr. Emran Soglo est entré à la 79 minute hier soir face à la Roumanie, qui s’est imposée 2-0 face à l’Angleterre U20. Les buteurs de cette rencontre sont Cristian Mihai

Cristian Mihai et Atanas Trica (sp). Aujourd’hui Clauss, Mbemba et Murillo doivent jouer…

Banger from Cristian Mihai 🇷🇴 (CM, 2004, UTA Arad) to open the score against England! Curelea’s side started quite well this game, and we are far from the humiliations suffered by the former U20s.

U20 | 🇷🇴 ROMANIA 2-0 ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Atanas Trica 🇷🇴 (CF, 2004, Univ. Craiova) converted the penalty won by Alex Musi, who was also involved in the first goal.

What a start from our U20s!pic.twitter.com/eSaXBKM70u https://t.co/OxvqQsQLcc

