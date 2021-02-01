header mobil
Accueil / OM Info / Mercato OM : C’est fait pour Radonjic !
OM Mercato - Par

Mercato OM : C’est fait pour Radonjic !

Info Chrono
  • Loading
Précédent Suivant
Top articles de la semaine
Replaypublié le 31/01
OM : Les joueurs sont très remontés contre Eyraud !
Dario BENEDETTO et Jordan AMAVI OM Mercatopublié le 27/01
Mercato OM : Un départ inattendu dans les tuyaux ?
Replaypublié le 30/01
Mercato : Ce que l’OM compte faire avec Luis Henrique…
Frank McCourt, propriétaire de l'OM Vente OMpublié le 30/01
Vente OM : Un ancien joueur fait de grosses annonces ! « Ça vient du Moyen-Orient »
Jordan Amavi OM Bordeaux 2020 Replaypublié le 31/01
Mercato : L’OM « tombe des nues » pour Amavi
Bernard TAPIE OM Infopublié le 29/01
Vente OM : La petite phrase de Bernard Tapie qui enflamme les réseaux sociaux…
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+

L’OM a trouvé un point de chute pour son international serbe Nemanja Radonjic. L’ailier s’est engagé en prêt avec le Herta Berlin.

 

 

C’est officiel, Nemanja Radonjic est prêté pour 6 mois au Herta Berlin. L’option d’achat serait non obligatoire et de l’ordre de 12,5M€.

 

 

 

Radonjic au Herta Berlin

 

« Ça a été une semaine folle mais merci à tout le monde au Herta Berlin qui a travaillé 24 heures sur 24 avec le plus grand dévouement. Nous avons signé Champion de la Coupe du Monde Sami Khedira et Nemanja Radonjić de l’OM qui a un bel avenir devant lui… » Herta Berlin (01/02/2021)

 

     
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Google+
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Google+
    App store Play store Twitter Pinterest Dailymotion Youtube
    TOUT SUR L'OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE AVEC FCM !

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est le site pour tout savoir de l'OM. En temps réel, 7 jours sur 7, la rédaction vous informe de tous les échos autour du seul club français vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions. Tous les matches de l'OM sont décortiqués (Live, Débrief à chaud, Notes des joueurs, émission) et le mercato scruté en permanence pour que vous ne ratiez rien ! Sans oublier des dossiers et interviews exclusives sur l'Olympique de Marseille.

    LA BOUTIQUE FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est aussi une boutique remplie de tee-shirs et sweatshirts aux couleurs des idoles de l'histoire du club. Ravanelli, Bielsa, Francescoli etc, ils vous attendent tous !

     
    RÉDACTION FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE
    MERCATO
    VIDÉOS
     
    @ MFC MEDIA - 2000-2021 - tous droits réservés

    Football Club de Marseille est inscrit à la Cnil – n° 1653823