Mercato OM : C’est fait pour Radonjic !

L’OM a trouvé un point de chute pour son international serbe Nemanja Radonjic. L’ailier s’est engagé en prêt avec le Herta Berlin.

C’est officiel, Nemanja Radonjic est prêté pour 6 mois au Herta Berlin. L’option d’achat serait non obligatoire et de l’ordre de 12,5M€.

It’s been a crazy week but thanks to everyone at @HerthaBSC who have worked round-the-clock with utmost dedication. We have signed World Cup Champion @SamiKhedira from @juventusfc and Nemanja Radonjić from @OM_Officiel who I believe has a bright future ahead of him #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/vbrK4MMh3L

— Arne Friedrich (@arnefriedrich) February 1, 2021