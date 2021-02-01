Mercato OM : C’est fait pour Radonjic !

L’OM a trouvé un point de chute pour son international serbe Nemanja Radonjic. L’ailier s’est engagé en prêt avec le Herta Berlin.
C’est officiel, Nemanja Radonjic est prêté pour 6 mois au Herta Berlin. L’option d’achat serait non obligatoire et de l’ordre de 12,5M€.
It’s been a crazy week but thanks to everyone at @HerthaBSC who have worked round-the-clock with utmost dedication. We have signed World Cup Champion @SamiKhedira from @juventusfc and Nemanja Radonjić from @OM_Officiel who I believe has a bright future ahead of him #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/vbrK4MMh3L
— Arne Friedrich (@arnefriedrich) February 1, 2021
Radonjic au Herta Berlin
« Ça a été une semaine folle mais merci à tout le monde au Herta Berlin qui a travaillé 24 heures sur 24 avec le plus grand dévouement. Nous avons signé Champion de la Coupe du Monde Sami Khedira et Nemanja Radonjić de l’OM qui a un bel avenir devant lui… » Herta Berlin (01/02/2021)