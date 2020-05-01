Un fair play incroyable, le premier but de Messi, et un enfant très technique… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Un joueur fair play, le premier but de Messi et un jeune talentueux… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Ce joueur fait preuve d’un fair play hors norme

Messi avait presque marqué son premier but

1️⃣5️⃣ years since Leo #Messi ALMOST scored his FIRST EVER GOAL for Barça!

But…did he end up scoring? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Fw9C4nYTqn

— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2020