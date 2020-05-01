Un fair play incroyable, le premier but de Messi, et un enfant très technique… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !

Un joueur fair play, le premier but de Messi et un jeune talentueux… Les buzz foot de ce vendredi !
Un fair play incroyable
Ce joueur fait preuve d’un fair play hors norme
[#Video🎞] Ce niveau de fair play 👏
(https://t.co/LQuM8VAUXU) pic.twitter.com/EPhYnRB07p
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) May 1, 2020
le premier but de Messi
Messi avait presque marqué son premier but
1️⃣5️⃣ years since Leo #Messi ALMOST scored his FIRST EVER GOAL for Barça!
But…did he end up scoring? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Fw9C4nYTqn
— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2020
un enfant très technique
Le digne héritier de Iniesta…
[#Video🎞] Cette technique 😳
(https://t.co/UHhD9lxZns) pic.twitter.com/5o4q5rXi7L
— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) April 30, 2020