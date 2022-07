Mercato OM : Longoria s’intéresse à un jeune latéral droit anglais ?

According to multiple reports, Marseille, Wolfsburg and Daniel Farke’s Borussia Monchengladbach have approached Norwich for RB Max Aaron’s. The 22-year-old has made 165 appearances for the club. Via @footyinsider247 pic.twitter.com/sxW2yw3f5U

— NCFC-Transfers (@NCFC_Transfers) July 22, 2022