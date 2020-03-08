OM : Un ex du centre de formation cartonne en Premier League !

Le centre de formation de l’OM a su former quelques bons joueurs ces dernières années et notamment un certain Jordan Ayew…

Le frère d’André Ayew a continué ce weekend sur sa très bonne lancée.

Déjà buteur décisif la semaine dernière pour Crystal Palace, il a remis ça hier lors de la victoire un but à zéro des siens face à Watford. Un succès crucial dans la course au maintien très bien parti pour les Eagles ! Il a inscrit son huitième cette saison (tous ayant rapporté des points) mais son vingt quatrième but sur l’ensemble de sa carrière en Premier League, ce qui lui permet de rattraper le record de buts pour un Ghanéen dans ce championnat.

Man like Mr Jordan. He scored again today.

Just so enjoyable to put that awful club back right into the relegation places

Jordan Ayew again is the match winner, how many times has he done this. My POTY

Enjoy this 94th minute stuff from Jordan and Ben, really helped the LH enjoyment of beating that lot #cpfc pic.twitter.com/dPRWWIs9iu

