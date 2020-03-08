Accueil / OM Info / OM : Un ex du centre de formation cartonne en Premier League !
OM Info Publié le - Mis à jour le - Par

OM : Un ex du centre de formation cartonne en Premier League !

.
Info Chrono
Top articles de la semaine
OM Mercatopublié le 03/03
Mercato : Dugarry souligne la bonne pioche de l’OM
OM Infopublié le 07/03
Fair-play Financier : « L’OM va peut-être être sauvé par Manchester City ! »
Replaypublié le 07/03
OM: Villas-Boas et son « très mauvais souvenir » avec Jean-Pierre Papin !
OM Infopublié le 04/03
OM: Riolo explique pourquoi Deschamps ne sélectionnera pas Kamara !
OM Infopublié le 02/03
OM : Villas-Boas va devoir recomposer sa défense face au MHSC !
Replaypublié le 07/03
Mercato ex OM : La valeur marchande d’Ocampos a explosé !

Le centre de formation de l’OM a su former quelques bons joueurs ces dernières années et notamment un certain Jordan Ayew…

 

Le frère d’André Ayew a continué ce weekend sur sa très bonne lancée. 

Déjà buteur décisif la semaine dernière pour Crystal Palace, il a remis ça hier lors de la victoire un but à zéro des siens face à Watford. Un succès crucial dans la course au maintien très bien parti pour les Eagles ! Il a inscrit son huitième cette saison (tous ayant rapporté des points) mais son vingt quatrième but sur l’ensemble de sa carrière en Premier League, ce qui lui permet de rattraper le record de buts pour un Ghanéen dans ce championnat.

 

 


 

 


 

 

     
    App store Play store Twitter Pinterest Dailymotion Youtube
    TOUT SUR L'OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE AVEC FCM !

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est le site pour tout savoir de l'OM. En temps réel, 7 jours sur 7, la rédaction vous informe de tous les échos autour du seul club français vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions. Tous les matches de l'OM sont décortiqués (Live, Débrief à chaud, Notes des joueurs, émission) et le mercato scruté en permanence pour que vous ne ratiez rien ! Sans oublier des dossiers et interviews exclusives sur l'Olympique de Marseille.

    LA BOUTIQUE FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE

    Football Club de Marseille, c'est aussi une boutique remplie de tee-shirs et sweatshirts aux couleurs des idoles de l'histoire du club. Ravanelli, Bielsa, Francescoli etc, ils vous attendent tous !

     
    RÉDACTION FOOTBALL CLUB DE MARSEILLE
    MERCATO
    VIDÉOS
     
    @ MFC MEDIA - 2000-2020 - tous droits réservés

    Football Club de Marseille est inscrit à la Cnil – n° 1653823