Mercato OM: Guendouzi fait ses adieux à Arsenal

Mercato OM: Guendouzi fait ses adieux à Arsenal

Guendouzi Equipe de France
Guendouzi Equipe de France

Après Konrad, Gerson, Balerdi et Under, qui sera le 5e recrue estival du mercato de l’OM ? Mattéo Guendouzi devrait être le prochain… Le joueur d’Arsenal devrait s’engager très prochainement avec l’Olympique de Marseille.

 

 

D’après les informations de La Provence, Mattéo Guendouzi passe sa visite médicale ce matin, pour signer son contrat cet après-midi en faveur de l’Olympique de Marseille. Il deviendra la cinquième recrue du mercato estival marseillais, après De la Fuente, Gerson, Balerdi, et Under.

 

Sur twitter, il a fait ses adieux au club d’Arsenal :

 

A LIRE: MERCATO OM : « SI ON ATTEND À MARSEILLE UN LEADER, CE N’EST PAS FORCÉMENT LE PROFIL DE DAVID LUIZ… »

 

