Mercato OM: Guendouzi fait ses adieux à Arsenal

Après Konrad, Gerson, Balerdi et Under, qui sera le 5e recrue estival du mercato de l’OM ? Mattéo Guendouzi devrait être le prochain… Le joueur d’Arsenal devrait s’engager très prochainement avec l’Olympique de Marseille.

D’après les informations de La Provence, Mattéo Guendouzi passe sa visite médicale ce matin, pour signer son contrat cet après-midi en faveur de l’Olympique de Marseille. Il deviendra la cinquième recrue du mercato estival marseillais, après De la Fuente, Gerson, Balerdi, et Under.

Sur twitter, il a fait ses adieux au club d’Arsenal :

I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I won’t forget the city. I will never forget everything I’ve been through here. I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colors.

Thanks to all of those who believed in me during my time here, during the good and the bad moments. I can only wish the best to the club and its fans who deserve so much, trust me ! Good bye Arsenal, I will never forget and will be a gooner forever.

— Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) July 5, 2021