Mané, Ndiaye, Guendouzi, Rongier… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 29 juillet 2023

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille. L’OM va-t-il activer les départs ? Payet a été poussé vers la sortie, Under devrait filer au Fener…
Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Le transfert d’Iliman Ndiaye continue de traîner alors que le fantasme Sadio Mané n’est pas loin d’être terminé…
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Geoffrey Kondogbia
|Atlético
|8M€
|Amine Harit
|Schalke 04
|5M€
|Renan Lodi
|Atlético
|13M€
|PE Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|0€
|Ismaila Sarr
|Watford
|11 M€ + bonus
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Rubén Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|1,5 M€
|Luka Ivanušec
|Dinamo Zagreb
|12 M€
|Alexis Sanchez
|Libre
|–
|Eric Garcia
|FC Barcelone
|Prêt
|Joakim Maehle
|Atalanta Bergame
|15 M€
|Ernest Nuamah
|FC Nordsjaelland
|10-20 M€
|Cuiabano
|Gremio
|400k (transfermarkt)
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Sheffield United
|10-15M€
|Juan Miranda
|Betis Séville
|9M€ (TM)
|Unai Vencedor
|Bilbao
|Prêt
|Mehdi Taremi
|Porto
|15M€
|Andy Diouf
|Bâle
|10M€
|Adryelson
|Botafogo
|5M€
|Folarin Balogun
|Arsenal
|40M€
|Yassine Bounou
|FC Séville
|20M€
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|Prêt
|Elye Wahi
|Montpellier HSC
|30 M€
|Thierry Rendall Correia
|Valencia CF
|10 M€
|Romain Perraud
|Southampton
|15 M€
|Zaidu Sanusi
|FC Porto
|8 M€
|Victor Nelsson
|Galatasaray
|15 M€
|Dion Lopy
|Stade de Reims
|5 M€
|Darío Osorio
|Universidad de Chile
|7 M€
|Sergio Arribas
|Real Madrid
|5 M€
|João Paulo Bitello
|Grêmio
|13 M€
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|Prêt sans OA
|Jesus Vazquez
|Valencia CF
|5-10 M€
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético de Madrid
|Prêt
|Michy Batshuayi
|Fenerbahçe SK
|11 M€
|Rick Karsdorp
|AS Roma
|5-10 M€
|Clément Lenglet
|FC Barcelone
|10 M€
DÉPARTS
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Eric Bailly
|Manchester United
|Fin de prêt
|Nuno Tavares
|Arsenal
|Fin de prêt
|Ruben Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|Fin de prêt
|Issa Kaboré
|Manchester City
|Fin de prêt
|Sead Kolasinac
|Atalanta Bergame
|Libre
|Arek Milik
|Juve
|8M€
|Luis Suarez
|Alméria
|8M€
|Dimitri Payet
|?
|Libre
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Cengiz Ünder
|Fenerbahçe
|12-15M€
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Aston Villa, West Ham
|25M€
|Isaak Touré
|Clubs anglais
|10-15 M€
|Valentin Rongier
|Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen 04, Premier League
|15-20 M€
|Pape Gueye
|FC Séville
|10 M€
|Pol Lirola
|Alavés
|Prêt
|Chancel Mbemba
|Clubs saoudiens
|20-30 M€
|Azzedine Ounahi
|Al Ahli
|20 M€