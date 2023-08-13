Mbemba, Under… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 13 août 2023

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille. Accord de principe trouvé hier pour Ünder, fin du dossier Maehle et un Mbemba qui ne ferme pas complètement la porte à un départ…
Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Ünder va partir, un accord de principe a été trouvé hier entre l’OM et Fenerbahçe alors que Chancel Mbemba n’a pas définitivement fermé la porte à un départ….
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Geoffrey Kondogbia
|Atlético
|8M€
|Amine Harit
|Schalke 04
|5M€
|Renan Lodi
|Atlético
|13M€
|PE Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|0€
|Ismaila Sarr
|Watford
|11 M€ + bonus
|Ruben Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|1,5M€
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Sheffield United
|17M€
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Luka Ivanušec
|Dinamo Zagreb
|12 M€
|Alexis Sanchez
|Libre
|Joaquin Correa
|Inter
|12 M€
|Charles De Ketelaere
|AC Milan
|28M€
|Eric Garcia
|FC Barcelone
|Prêt
|Ernest Nuamah
|FC Nordsjaelland
|10-20 M€
|Cuiabano
|Gremio
|400k (transfermarkt)
|Juan Miranda
|Betis Séville
|9M€ (TM)
|Unai Vencedor
|Bilbao
|Prêt
|Mehdi Taremi
|Porto
|15M€
|Andy Diouf
|Bâle
|10M€
|Adryelson
|Botafogo
|5M€
|Folarin Balogun
|Arsenal
|40M€
|Yassine Bounou
|FC Séville
|20M€
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|Prêt
|Elye Wahi
|Montpellier HSC
|30 M€
|Thierry Rendall Correia
|Valencia CF
|10 M€
|Romain Perraud
|Southampton
|15 M€
|Zaidu Sanusi
|FC Porto
|8 M€
|Victor Nelsson
|Galatasaray
|15 M€
|Dion Lopy
|Stade de Reims
|5 M€
|Darío Osorio
|Universidad de Chile
|7 M€
|Sergio Arribas
|Real Madrid
|5 M€
|João Paulo Bitello
|Grêmio
|13 M€
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|Prêt sans OA
|Jesus Vazquez
|Valencia CF
|5-10 M€
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético de Madrid
|Prêt
|Michy Batshuayi
|Fenerbahçe SK
|11 M€
|Rick Karsdorp
|AS Roma
|5-10 M€
|Clément Lenglet
|FC Barcelone
|10 M€
|
|Wilson Isidor
|Lokomotiv Moscou
|6 M€
|Alexis Sanchez
|Libre
DÉPARTS
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Cengiz Ünder
|Fenerbahçe
|12-15M€
|Eric Bailly
|Manchester United
|Fin de prêt
|Nuno Tavares
|Arsenal
|Fin de prêt
|Ruben Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|Fin de prêt
|Issa Kaboré
|Manchester City
|Fin de prêt
|Sead Kolasinac
|Atalanta Bergame
|Libre
|Arek Milik
|Juve
|8M€
|Luis Suarez
|Alméria
|8M€
|Dimitri Payet
|Vasco de Gama
|Libre
|Konrad De La Fuente
|Eibar
|Prêt avec option d’achat
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Jordan Amavi
|Ligue 1
|Prêt?
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Aston Villa, West Ham
|25M€
|Isaak Touré
|Clubs anglais
|10-15 M€
|Valentin Rongier
|Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen 04, Premier League
|15-20 M€
|Pol Lirola
|Alavés
|Prêt
|Vítor Vitinha
|Bundesliga
|Prêt
|Azzedine Ounahi
|Al Ahli
|20 M€
|Simon Ngapandouetnbu
|Ligue 2
|Prêt
|Ruslan Malinovskyi
|Besiktas
|Prêt avec OA
|Matteo Guendouzi
|Lazio Rome
|25 M€
|Jordan Veretout
|Série A
|16 M€
|Chancel Mbemba
|Arabie Saoudite
|20 M€ (valeur TM)