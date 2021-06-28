 
Accueil / OM Info / De la Fuente, Raskin, Gameiro… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce lundi 28/06/2021
OM Mercato Publié le

De la Fuente, Raskin, Gameiro… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce lundi 28/06/2021

Tableaux Récap Mercato OM - Olympique de Marseille

Le mercato estival 2021 est officiellement ouvert. Voici le récapitulatif des rumeurs et infos mercato de l’Olympique de Marseille en plusieurs tableaux (officiel et rumeurs) de ce lundi 28 juin…

 

Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées.

 

Le FC Valence n’est plus très chaud pour se séparer de Wass, Pau Lopez au cœur d’une forte concurrence espagnole, l’arrivée de Gerson à Marseille et la bataille avec le Milan AC pour Under…

 

Arrivées

 

OFFICIEL     
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Alvaro OM Prolongation (2024)
Gerson Flamengo 25M€ + Bonus

 

 

Infos – Rumeurs
Nom Club Montant
Estimé		 Faisabilité
Kévin Gameiro Libre 0€
Daniel Wass Valence CF 2M€
André Ayew Libre 0€
Patrick De Paula SE Palmeiras 20M€
Mattéo Guendouzi Arsenal 20M€
Valentin Rosier Sporting Portugal 8M€
Francis Coquelin Villarreal 6M€
Amine Adli Toulouse FC 5-10M€
Thiago Almada Vélez Sarsfield 10-12M€
Akim Zedadka Clermont Foot 1,2M€ (TM)
William Saliba Arsenal Prêt
Jérémie Boga Sassuolo 20M€
Giacomo Raspadori Sassuolo 20M€
Justin Kluivert AS Rome 15M€
Christian Joel Sporting Gijón 2,4M€
Andreaw Gravillon Inter Milan 6M€(TM)
Aihen Munoz Real Sociedad 6M€
Matheus Pereira West Bromwich Albion 15M€
Lucas Olaza Boca Juniors 6M€ (TM)
Suat Serdar Schalke 04 11M€ (TM)
David Luiz Libre 0M€
Konrad de la Fuente FC Barcelone B Prêt OA 5M€
Rafael Leao AC Milan Prêt OA 25M€
Alessio Cragno Cagliari 25M€
Luiz Gustavo Fenerbahçe SK 4M€(TM)
Leonardo Balerdi Borussia Dortmund 8M€
Loïc Badé RC Lens 20M€
Milos Veljkovic Werder Breme 4,5M€(TM)
Pol Lirola Fiorentina 11+1M€
Luan Peres Santos 2M€(TM)
Samuel Chukwueze Villarreal 20M€(TM)
Pau Lopez AS Roma 15M€
Cengiz Ünder  AS Roma 18M€ (TM)
Martin Braithwaite FC Barcelone 7M€
Nicolas Raskin Standard Liège 6M€(TM)

 

 

 

DÉPARTS

 

 

OFFICIEL    
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Florian Thauvin Tigres Libre
Valère Germain Libre
Yohann Pelé Libre
Yuto Nagatomo Libre
Christopher Rocchia Dijon Libre
Saif-Eddine Khaoui Libre
Michael Cuisance Bayern Munich Fin de prêt
Olivier Ntcham Libre Fin de prêt
Hiroki Sakai Urawa Red Diamonds Libre

 

 

Infos – Rumeurs

 
Nom Club Montant 
Estimé		 Faisabilité
Dario Benedetto Elche, MLS, Boca
Lucas Perrin  Brest 3M€
Boubacar Kamara AC Milan, Chelsea 12-40M€
Duje Caleta Car West Ham, AC Milan 20M€
Kévin Strootman Genoa 5M€(TM)
Dimitri Payet Adana Demirspor 5M€(TM)

 

