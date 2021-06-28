De la Fuente, Raskin, Gameiro… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce lundi 28/06/2021

Le mercato estival 2021 est officiellement ouvert. Voici le récapitulatif des rumeurs et infos mercato de l’Olympique de Marseille en plusieurs tableaux (officiel et rumeurs) de ce lundi 28 juin…
Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées.
Le FC Valence n’est plus très chaud pour se séparer de Wass, Pau Lopez au cœur d’une forte concurrence espagnole, l’arrivée de Gerson à Marseille et la bataille avec le Milan AC pour Under…
Arrivées
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Alvaro
|OM
|Prolongation (2024)
|Gerson
|Flamengo
|25M€ + Bonus
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Kévin Gameiro
|Libre
|0€
|Daniel Wass
|Valence CF
|2M€
|André Ayew
|Libre
|0€
|Patrick De Paula
|SE Palmeiras
|20M€
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Arsenal
|20M€
|Valentin Rosier
|Sporting Portugal
|8M€
|Francis Coquelin
|Villarreal
|6M€
|Amine Adli
|Toulouse FC
|5-10M€
|Thiago Almada
|Vélez Sarsfield
|10-12M€
|Akim Zedadka
|Clermont Foot
|1,2M€ (TM)
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|Prêt
|Jérémie Boga
|Sassuolo
|20M€
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Sassuolo
|20M€
|Justin Kluivert
|AS Rome
|15M€
|Christian Joel
|Sporting Gijón
|2,4M€
|Andreaw Gravillon
|Inter Milan
|6M€(TM)
|Aihen Munoz
|Real Sociedad
|6M€
|Matheus Pereira
|West Bromwich Albion
|15M€
|Lucas Olaza
|Boca Juniors
|6M€ (TM)
|Suat Serdar
|Schalke 04
|11M€ (TM)
|David Luiz
|Libre
|0M€
|Konrad de la Fuente
|FC Barcelone B
|Prêt OA 5M€
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Prêt OA 25M€
|Alessio Cragno
|Cagliari
|25M€
|Luiz Gustavo
|Fenerbahçe SK
|4M€(TM)
|Leonardo Balerdi
|Borussia Dortmund
|8M€
|Loïc Badé
|RC Lens
|20M€
|Milos Veljkovic
|Werder Breme
|4,5M€(TM)
|Pol Lirola
|Fiorentina
|11+1M€
|Luan Peres
|Santos
|2M€(TM)
|Samuel Chukwueze
|Villarreal
|20M€(TM)
|Pau Lopez
|AS Roma
|15M€
|Cengiz Ünder
|AS Roma
|18M€ (TM)
|Martin Braithwaite
|FC Barcelone
|7M€
|Nicolas Raskin
|Standard Liège
|6M€(TM)
DÉPARTS
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Florian Thauvin
|Tigres
|Libre
|Valère Germain
|Libre
|Yohann Pelé
|Libre
|Yuto Nagatomo
|Libre
|Christopher Rocchia
|Dijon
|Libre
|Saif-Eddine Khaoui
|Libre
|Michael Cuisance
|Bayern Munich
|Fin de prêt
|Olivier Ntcham
|Libre
|Fin de prêt
|Hiroki Sakai
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|Libre
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Dario Benedetto
|Elche, MLS, Boca
|Lucas Perrin
|Brest
|3M€
|Boubacar Kamara
|AC Milan, Chelsea
|12-40M€
|Duje Caleta Car
|West Ham, AC Milan
|20M€
|Kévin Strootman
|Genoa
|5M€(TM)
|Dimitri Payet
|Adana Demirspor
|5M€(TM)