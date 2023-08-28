Ounahi, Murillo, Touré… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 28 août 2023

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille. Il y a des discussions concernant Isaak Touré. Pas de départ prévu pour Ounahi
Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Hier Fabrizio Romano annonçait l’arrivée surprise de Michael Murillo à l’OM. Isaak Touré pourrait partir au contraire d’Ounahi qui semble parti pour rester. Lirola est officiellement prêté !
À LIRE AUSSI : Mercato OM : ça se confirme pour une arrivée surprenante !
À LIRE AUSSI : Mercato OM : Après Guendouzi un autre (gros) départ inattendu ?
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Geoffrey Kondogbia
|Atlético
|8M€
|Amine Harit
|Schalke 04
|5M€
|Renan Lodi
|Atlético
|13M€
|PE Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|0€
|Ismaila Sarr
|Watford
|11 M€ + bonus
|Ruben Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|1,5M€
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Sheffield United
|17M€
|Joaquin Correa
|Inter Milan
|Prêt 2M€ + OA 10M€
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Bamo Meïté
|Lorient
|Échange
|Michael Murillo
|Anderlecht
|2,5M€
|Musa Barrow
|Bologne
|6-7M€
|Éric Bailly
|Manchester United
|5M€
|Yacine Adli
|Ac Milan
|8M€
|Alexis Saelemaekers
|AC Milan
|Prêt avec option d’achat
|Nadiem Amiri
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6-7M€
|Luka Ivanušec
|Dinamo Zagreb
|12 M€
|Alexis Sanchez
|Libre
|Eric Garcia
|FC Barcelone
|Prêt
|Wolfsburg
|Cuiabano
|Gremio
|400k (transfermarkt)
|Juan Miranda
|Betis Séville
|9M€ (TM)
|Unai Vencedor
|Bilbao
|Prêt
|Mehdi Taremi
|Porto
|15M€
|Luis Sinisterra
|Leeds
|15M€
|Adryelson
|Botafogo
|5M€
|Folarin Balogun
|Arsenal
|40M€
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|Prêt
|Lens
|Thierry Rendall Correia
|Valencia CF
|10 M€
|Romain Perraud
|Southampton
|15 M€
|Zaidu Sanusi
|FC Porto
|8 M€
|Victor Nelsson
|Galatasaray
|15 M€
|Dion Lopy
|Stade de Reims
|5 M€
|Darío Osorio
|Universidad de Chile
|7 M€
|Sergio Arribas
|Real Madrid
|5 M€
|João Paulo Bitello
|Grêmio
|13 M€
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|Prêt sans OA
|Jesus Vazquez
|Valencia CF
|5-10 M€
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético de Madrid
|Prêt
|Michy Batshuayi
|Fenerbahçe SK
|11 M€
|Rick Karsdorp
|AS Roma
|5-10 M€
|Clément Lenglet
|FC Barcelone
|10 M€
|Wilson Isidor
|Lokomotiv Moscou
|6 M€
|Hugo Lloris
|Totthenam
|3 M€
DÉPARTS
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Cengiz Ünder
|Fenerbahçe
|15M€
|Eric Bailly
|Manchester United
|Fin de prêt
|Nuno Tavares
|Arsenal
|Fin de prêt
|Ruben Blanco
|Celta Vigo
|Fin de prêt
|Issa Kaboré
|Manchester City
|Fin de prêt
|Sead Kolasinac
|Atalanta Bergame
|Libre
|Arek Milik
|Juve
|8M€
|Luis Suarez
|Alméria
|8M€
|Dimitri Payet
|Vasco de Gama
|Libre
|Konrad De La Fuente
|Eibar
|Prêt avec option d’achat
|Ruslan Malinovskyi
|Genoa
|Prêt avec option d’achat
|Pol Lirola
|Frosinone
|Prêt avec option d’achat
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Jordan Amavi
|Ligue 1
|Prêt?
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Lazio
|20M€
|Isaak Touré
|Clubs anglais
|10-15 M€
|Valentin Rongier
|Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen 04, Premier League
|15-20 M€
|Vítor Vitinha
|Bundesliga
|Prêt
|Azzedine Ounahi
|Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli
|15-20 M€
|Simon Ngapandouetnbu
|Ligue 2
|Prêt
|Jordan Veretout
|Série A
|16 M€
|Chancel Mbemba
|Arabie Saoudite
|20 M€ (valeur TM)