Bailly, Correa, Barrow… Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 25 août 2023

La rédaction de Football Club de Marseille est composé de journalistes suiveurs de l'OM (olympique de Marseille) depuis plus de 10 ans. Nos journalistes couvrent l'actualité de l'OM et du mercato OM quotidiennement.

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille. Accord pour Correa à l’OM ! Vers un retour de Bailly ? Barrow en renfort en attaque ?

Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Bailly pourrait revenir à l’OM ! Accord pour Guendouzi et Barrow l’arrivée surprise de Longoria ?

 

 

OFFICIEL
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Geoffrey Kondogbia Atlético 8M€
Amine Harit Schalke 04 5M€
Renan Lodi Atlético 13M€
PE Aubameyang Chelsea 0€
Ismaila Sarr Watford 11 M€ + bonus
Ruben Blanco Celta Vigo 1,5M€
Iliman Ndiaye Sheffield United 17M€

 

 

Infos – Rumeurs
Nom Club Montant 
Estimé		 Faisabilité
Joaquin Correa Inter 12 M€
Musa Barrow Bologne 6-7M€
Éric Bailly  Manchester United 5M€
Yacine Adli Ac Milan 8M€
Alexis Saelemaekers
 AC Milan Prêt avec option d’achat
Nadiem Amiri Bayer Leverkusen 6-7M€
Luka Ivanušec Dinamo Zagreb 12 M€
Alexis Sanchez Libre
Charles De Ketelaere AC Milan 28M€
Eric Garcia FC Barcelone Prêt
Joakim Maehle Atalanta Bergame 15 M€ Wolfsburg
Ernest Nuamah FC Nordsjaelland 10-20 M€
Cuiabano Gremio 400k (transfermarkt)
Juan Miranda Betis Séville 9M€ (TM)
Unai Vencedor Bilbao Prêt
Mehdi Taremi Porto 15M€
Luis Sinisterra  Leeds 15M€
Adryelson Botafogo 5M€
Folarin Balogun Arsenal 40M€
Leonardo Bonucci Juventus Prêt
Elye Wahi Montpellier HSC 30 M€ Lens
Thierry Rendall Correia Valencia CF 10 M€
Romain Perraud Southampton 15 M€
Zaidu Sanusi FC Porto 8 M€
Victor Nelsson  Galatasaray 15 M€
Dion Lopy Stade de Reims 5 M€
Darío Osorio Universidad de Chile 7 M€
Sergio Arribas Real Madrid 5 M€
João Paulo Bitello Grêmio 13 M€
Mathys Tel Bayern Munich Prêt sans OA
Jesus Vazquez Valencia CF 5-10 M€
Thomas Lemar Atlético de Madrid Prêt
Michy Batshuayi Fenerbahçe SK 11 M€
Rick Karsdorp AS Roma 5-10 M€
Clément Lenglet FC Barcelone 10 M€
Wilson Isidor Lokomotiv Moscou 6 M€
Hugo Lloris Totthenam 3 M€

 

 

DÉPARTS

OFFICIEL
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Cengiz Ünder
 Fenerbahçe 15M€
Eric Bailly Manchester United Fin de prêt
Nuno Tavares Arsenal Fin de prêt
Ruben Blanco Celta Vigo Fin de prêt
Issa Kaboré Manchester City Fin de prêt
Sead Kolasinac Atalanta Bergame  Libre
Arek Milik Juve 8M€
Luis Suarez Alméria 8M€
Dimitri Payet Vasco de Gama Libre
Konrad De La Fuente Eibar Prêt avec option d’achat
Ruslan Malinovskyi Genoa Prêt avec option d’achat

 

 


Infos – Rumeurs
Nom Club Montant 
Estimé		 Faisabilité
Jordan Amavi Ligue 1 Prêt?
Mattéo Guendouzi Lazio 20M€
Isaak Touré Clubs anglais 10-15 M€
Valentin Rongier Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen 04, Premier League 15-20 M€
Pol Lirola Alavés Prêt
Vítor Vitinha Bundesliga Prêt
Azzedine Ounahi Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli 15-20 M€
Simon Ngapandouetnbu Ligue 2 Prêt
Jordan Veretout Série A 16 M€
Chancel Mbemba  Arabie Saoudite 20 M€ (valeur TM)

 

 

