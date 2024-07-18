Aubameyang, Greenwood, Adingra.. Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 18 juillet 2024 !

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille lors de ce mercato estival 2024. Aubameyang, c’est officiel ! Greenwood, bientôt officialisé ? De Zerbi toujours attentif à Adingra ?
Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Depuis le 10 juin 2024, l’ouverture est officialisée !
ARRIVÉES
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Ismaël Koné
|Watford
|12,5M€
|Lilian Brassier
|Brest
|Prêt avec option d’achat (11M€)
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|
|Las Palmas
|8 + 2M€
|Mason Greenwood
|Manchester United
|30M€
|Gaetano Castrovilli
|Libre
|Libre
|Youcef Atal
|libre
|libre
|Hwang Hee-chan
|Wolverhampton
|25M€
|Ezequiel Fernández
|Boca
|20/25M€
|Bachir Belloumi
|Farense
|5M€
|Filip Jorgensen
|Villarreal
|20M€
|Salih Özcan
|Dortmund
|10M€
|Manuel Locatelli
|Juventus
|Prêt avec OA
|Andrea Colpani
|Monza
|20M€
|Georges Mikautadze
|FC Metz
|20M€
|Leeds
|?
|İsmail Yüksek
|Fenerbahçe
|10M€
|Valentín Carboni
|Inter Milan
|40M€
|Brice Samba
|Lens
|?
|Gabriel Suazo
|Toulouse FC
|10M€
|Yankuba Minteh
|Newcastle, Lyon, Brighton
|30M€
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Naples
|20M€
|Saud Abdulhamid
|Al-Hilal
|3M€
|Lorenz Assignon
|FC Rennes
|10M€
|Wilfred Ndidi
|libre
|libre
|Moussa Diarra
|libre
|libre
|Alexis Sanchez
|Inter Milan
|?
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25M€
|Moussa Diarra
|libre
|libre
|Matias Soulé
|Juventus
|30M€
|Filip Jørgensen
|Villareal
|?
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|?
DÉPARTS
|
OFFICIEL
|Nom
|Club
|Montant du Transfert
|Joaquin Correa
|Inter Milan
|Fin de prêt
|Jean Onana
|Libre
|Fin de prêt
|Pape Gueye
|Villarreal
|libre
|Vitinha
|Genoa
|16M€ (+ 2 +4 de bonus)
|Illman Ndiaye
|Everton
|18,5M€ (+1,5 de bonus)
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Al-Qadsiah
|9M€
|
Infos – Rumeurs
|Nom
|Club
|Montant
Estimé
|Faisabilité
|Jonathan Clauss
|Galatasaray, Serie A, OGC Nice, Tigres
|8M€
|Leonardo Balerdi
|Atletico Madrid / Atalanta
|30M€
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Villarreal
|12M€
|Samuel Gigot
|Trabzonspor, Arabie Saoudite
|4M€
|Luis Henrique
|Juventus
|10M€
|Jordan Veretout
|Al-Duhail
|10M€
|Pau Lopez
|Côme
|prêt 500k (OA 6M€)
|Ruben Blanco
|?
|?