Aubameyang, Greenwood, Adingra.. Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 18 juillet 2024 !
Info Chrono
Aubameyang, Greenwood, Adingra.. Les tableaux mercato OM de ce 18 juillet 2024 !

Publié le - Mis à jour le
Tableaux Récap Mercato OM - Olympique de Marseille

Voici le résumé en tableaux récapitulatifs des rumeurs et infos transferts de l’Olympique de Marseille lors de ce mercato estival 2024. Aubameyang, c’est officiel ! Greenwood, bientôt officialisé ? De Zerbi toujours attentif à Adingra ?

Retrouvez sur FCMarseille, comme à chaque mercato, les tableaux regroupant toutes les infos, rumeurs, et officialisations dans le sens des départs comme dans celui des arrivées. Depuis le 10 juin 2024, l’ouverture est officialisée !

ARRIVÉES

OFFICIEL
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Ismaël Koné Watford 12,5M€
Lilian Brassier Brest Prêt avec option d’achat (11M€)

 

 

 

Infos – Rumeurs
Nom Club Montant 
Estimé		 Faisabilité

Alvaro Valles

 

 Las Palmas 8 + 2M€
Mason Greenwood Manchester United 30M€
Gaetano Castrovilli Libre Libre
Youcef Atal libre libre
Hwang Hee-chan Wolverhampton 25M€
Ezequiel Fernández Boca 20/25M€
Bachir Belloumi Farense 5M€
Filip Jorgensen Villarreal 20M€
Salih Özcan Dortmund 10M€
Manuel Locatelli Juventus Prêt avec OA
Andrea Colpani Monza 20M€
Georges Mikautadze FC Metz 20M€
Illan Meslier
 Leeds ?
İsmail Yüksek

 
 Fenerbahçe 10M€
Valentín Carboni
 Inter Milan 40M€
Brice Samba Lens ?
Gabriel Suazo Toulouse FC 10M€
Yankuba Minteh Newcastle, Lyon, Brighton 30M€
Jesper Lindstrøm
 Naples 20M€
Saud Abdulhamid Al-Hilal 3M€
Lorenz Assignon FC Rennes 10M€
Wilfred Ndidi libre libre
Moussa Diarra libre libre
Alexis Sanchez Inter Milan ?
Eddie Nketiah
 Arsenal 25M€
Moussa Diarra

 

 libre libre
Matias Soulé Juventus 30M€
Filip Jørgensen
 Villareal ?
Simon Adingra Brighton ?

 DÉPARTS

OFFICIEL
Nom Club Montant du Transfert
Joaquin Correa Inter Milan Fin de prêt
Jean Onana Libre Fin de prêt
Pape Gueye Villarreal libre
Vitinha Genoa 16M€ (+ 2 +4 de bonus)
Illman Ndiaye Everton 18,5M€ (+1,5 de bonus)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Al-Qadsiah 9M€

 

 


Infos – Rumeurs
Nom Club Montant 
Estimé		 Faisabilité
Jonathan Clauss Galatasaray, Serie A, OGC Nice, Tigres 8M€
Leonardo Balerdi Atletico Madrid / Atalanta 30M€
Ismaïla Sarr Villarreal 12M€
Samuel Gigot Trabzonspor, Arabie Saoudite 4M€
Luis Henrique Juventus 10M€
Jordan Veretout  Al-Duhail 10M€
Pau Lopez Côme prêt 500k (OA 6M€)
Ruben Blanco ? ?

 

